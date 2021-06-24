Rajnath Singh reviews Project Seabird work in Karwar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Karwar Naval Base and reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under Project Seabird.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, the Defence PRO here said in a statement.

Advertisement

As part of the visit, Singh undertook an aerial survey of the project area and sites, prior to arriving at INS Kadamba Helipad.

Singh and Navy Chief were received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, the statement said.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Kochi to review the progress of construction of the indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) there.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)