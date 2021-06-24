Adivasi girl raped in UP; one arrested

A four-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped in a village under Suryawa police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Naresh Saroj (42), has been arrested, they said.

Advertisement

The victim’s family was sleeping under the shed of a house to avoid rain when the accused picked up the girl and took her to an agriculture field where he raped her, station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said.

The family found the girl in an unconscious state from the field Thursday morning, he said.

A case under various sections of law was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.

The girl will be sent for medical examination, police added.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)