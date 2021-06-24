France's Macron says Hungarian anti-LGBT law against EU values
A new Hungarian anti-LGBT law does not conform to European Union values, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday as he arrived for talks with his fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
Macron also said he expected EU institutions to put in place procedures against countries over breaches of rule of law standards.
