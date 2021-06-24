Britain tells Russia: We will not accept unlawful interference with innocent passage

Britain said on Monday that it would not accept unlawful interference with innocent passage at sea, and that its navy would uphold international law, in a written statement to parliament following a warship confrontation with Russia.

"The Royal Navy will always uphold international law and will not accept unlawful interference with innocent passage," defence minister Ben Wallace said in the statement.

