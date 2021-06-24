Left Menu

Irish PM says Northern Ireland protocol extension very positive sign - RTE

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:04 IST
  • Ireland

The European Union and Britain should use an extension to one of the contentious aspects of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol to hammer out a longer term deal, national broadcaster RTE quoted Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin as saying.

Britain asked Brussels for the extra time last week to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages, produced in the mainland United Kingdom, can continue to be sold in Northern Ireland.

Martin said the extension - which RTE reported on Wednesday had been informally agreed by EU member states - should be taken as a very positive sign but that a deal on veterinary checks was needed to solve the issue long term.

