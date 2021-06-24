Irish PM says Northern Ireland protocol extension very positive sign - RTE
- Country:
- Ireland
The European Union and Britain should use an extension to one of the contentious aspects of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol to hammer out a longer term deal, national broadcaster RTE quoted Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin as saying.
Britain asked Brussels for the extra time last week to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages, produced in the mainland United Kingdom, can continue to be sold in Northern Ireland.
Martin said the extension - which RTE reported on Wednesday had been informally agreed by EU member states - should be taken as a very positive sign but that a deal on veterinary checks was needed to solve the issue long term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- Northern Ireland
- The European Union
- Britain
- Irish
- Brussels
ALSO READ
UK's Frost says no breakthroughs in EU talks over Northern Ireland
'Patience wearing thin': EU threatens UK with tariffs over implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol
UK should act unilaterally to ensure Northern Ireland free trade -DUP
Germany's Merkel urges pragmatic approach to Northern Ireland
Germany's Merkel urges pragmatic approach to Northern Ireland