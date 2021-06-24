Left Menu

Twitter India chief wins relief from court in police probe case-sources

An Indian court on Thursday said Twitter Inc's country head should face no "coercive action" in a case where police summoned him for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited religious discord, three sources said. Last week, police in northern Uttar Pradesh state sent a written summons to Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to appear before officials and answer allegations that include inciting "hate and enmity" between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:21 IST
Twitter India chief wins relief from court in police probe case-sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian court on Thursday said Twitter Inc's country head should face no "coercive action" in a case where police summoned him for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited religious discord, three sources said.

Last week, police in northern Uttar Pradesh state sent a written summons to Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to appear before officials and answer allegations that include inciting "hate and enmity" between Hindu and Muslim communities. Maheshwari, who is based in Bengaluru city in southern Karnataka state, appealed to the court and sought to quash the summons, sources familiar with the matter said.

On Thursday, "the judge said no coercive action can be taken against him and he can be examined via video conferencing," one of the sources told Reuters. A second source said the order in effect gives Maheshwari protection from any possible arrest by the police.

Twitter declined to comment. The police case had been registered over a video of a few men, apparently Hindu, beating an elderly man believed to be a Muslim and cutting his beard. The police report named Twitter, its local unit and seven others.

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lashed out at Twitter for the incident, saying its failure to act was "perplexing." The controversy comes at a time when India's federal government has locked horns with Twitter over non-compliance with certain federal rules, raising concerns that the platform may no longer enjoy protection against user-generated content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021