Left Menu

CBI books Mumbai-based pvt firm for causing approximately Rs 2,435 cr loss to banks

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company, its former executive and others for for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 2,435 crores to State Bank of India and other consortium member banks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:39 IST
CBI books Mumbai-based pvt firm for causing approximately Rs 2,435 cr loss to banks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company, its former executive and others for for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 2,435 crores to State Bank of India and other consortium member banks. In a statement, the CBI said that it registered a case on a complaint filed by State Bank of India against the "private company based in Mumbai and others including its then CEO, then CFO, then directors and unknown persons, bank officials for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 2435 crore to State Bank of India and other consortium member banks".

"It was alleged that the said accused had cheated the SBI and other consortium member banks including--Bank of Maharashtra, Axis bank, Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank among others-- by way of diversion of bank funds; sham transactions with related parties; borrowing funds from the Bank by misrepresentation; falsifying/fabricating books of accounts, entries, vouchers and financial statements; furnishing false, incorrect or misleading information; siphoning off funds including various loan proceeds," the CBI said. It further said the allegations were based on a forensic audit report.

Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused including said private company at Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021