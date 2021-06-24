Left Menu

'Abducted' women rescued by Muzaffarnagar cops, families allege illegal conversion

The woman Anjali was rescued and brought to Hamirpur.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:13 IST
Police on Thursday said they have “rescued” two women from Khatauli town here, who were allegedly lured and converted to Islam by men who then married them.

The district police said they handed over Anjali alias Anjum Khan and Chaya Dixit alias Zoya Khan to police teams in Hamirpur and Jhansi respectively, where their family members had lodged complaints of abduction in the two separate cases.

But other versions suggested that the women had eloped with the men that they were in relationship with.

The two men – Monu Khan and Rehman Khan – have absconded, police said, adding some Hindu activists have demanded their arrest.

An FIR was registered at Rath police station under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage). It was not immediately clear whether Hamirpur and Jhansi police have also registered cases under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, which critics claim is often misused. ''The woman (Anjali) was rescued and brought to Hamirpur. We can't say anything till she gives her statement,'' Harimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Kumar Singh said.

