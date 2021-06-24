Two girls drown in Kadalundi river in Malappuram

Two girls drowned and another was washed away in the Kadalundipuzha (river) at Millumpadi in the district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Fathima Israth (19) and Fathima Fida (13), both relatives.

Search operations are underway to trace the third girl. Another girl, however, swam to safety.

Police sources said the river has been flowing full.

