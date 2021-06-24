Customised crash course to help build capacity to deal with COVID challenges: Min

Left Menu

The recently launched customised crash course programme for skilling COVID warriors is an important step towards building capability to combat the challenges posed by the pandemic, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Thursday. The programme is an important step towards building capacity and capability to combat current and future challenges of COVID-19, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:19 IST
The recently launched customised crash course programme for skilling 'COVID warriors' is an important step towards building capability to combat the challenges posed by the pandemic, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 18 launched the programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh 'COVID warriors' across the country. Through this initiative, training will be provided to the youth in healthcare-related jobs for them to support and serve their fellow citizens during this pandemic, the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said. ''I am confident that this training will prove helpful in reducing the burden on our doctors and nurses and also help our youth get better opportunities in future,'' Pandey said. The programme ''is an important step towards building capacity and capability to combat current and future challenges of COVID-19,'' he added. The new job roles identified under the programme include basic care support, emergency care, advanced care, sample collection, home care and medical equipment support.

