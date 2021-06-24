Russia says it told British envoy warship incident was 'dangerous' provocation

Russia's foreign ministry said it delivered a strongly-worded protest to Britain's ambassador to Moscow on Thursday over what it described as the "dangerous and provocative actions" of a British warship in the Black Sea.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said it told the envoy, Deborah Bronnert, that Britain would be fully responsible for any consequences if a similar incident happened again.

