Ukraine imposes sanctions against tycoon Firtash - decree
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday signed a decree imposing sanctions against tycoon Dmytro Firtash, the presidential office said.
The decree said sanctions included asset freeze, ban on capital withdrawal, revocation of licences, restriction of resource transit and other restrictions.
