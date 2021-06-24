Left Menu

MP: Murder convict dies by suicide in prison

A 35-year-old murder convict allegedly died by suicide at the Central Jail here on Thursday, prompting the authorities to order judicial probe, an official said.Khemchand, resident of Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district, hanged himself with a piece of cloth from the roof of the bathroom in his ward, said Jail superintendent Dinesh Nargawe.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:04 IST
A 35-year-old murder convict allegedly died by suicide at the Central Jail here on Thursday, prompting the authorities to order judicial probe, an official said.

Khemchand, resident of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, hanged himself with a piece of cloth from the roof of the bathroom in his ward, said Jail superintendent Dinesh Nargawe. Sentenced to life term in a loot and murder case, he had jumped parole in March 2020 and rearrested earlier this month, Nargawe told PTI. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the cause of death, he added.

