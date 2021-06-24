Left Menu

U.S. to evacuate Afghan interpreters before military withdrawal complete-officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:06 IST
U.S. to evacuate Afghan interpreters before military withdrawal complete-officials
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's administration will evacuate a group of Afghan interpreters and translators outside of the country before the U.S. military completes its withdrawal so they can complete their visa process in safety, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The U.S. officials did not disclose where the Afghans would be sent or how many would be evacuated but said the group consisted entirely of Afghans who have already started the visa process.

"Should it become necessary, we will consider additional relocation or evacuation options," a U.S. official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021