Delimitation exercise, peaceful elections in J-K important milestones in restoring statehood: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the all-party meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conducted in a "very cordial" environment and asserted that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as promised in Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:09 IST
14 prominent leaders from the Union Territory attended all-party meeting with PM Narendra Modi. (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the all-party meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conducted in a "very cordial" environment and asserted that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as promised in Parliament. "Today's meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was conducted in a very cordial environment. Everyone expressed their commitment to democracy and the Constitution. It was stressed to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir," Shah tweeted.

"We are committed to ensuring all-round development of J-K. The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament," he said in another tweet. The high-profile all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir concluded at Prime Minister's official residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The meeting began at around 3 pm and was attended by 14 prominent leaders from the Union Territory. This was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Among the leaders who are participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari; BJP's Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh, and Kavinder Gupta; CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami; National Panthers Party's Prof Bheem Singh; and Peoples Conference's Sajad Gani Lone. Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Home Secretary also attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

