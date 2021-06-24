4 minor girls of Assam rescued from Rajasthan, UP

Left Menu

Four minor girls from Assam who were allegedly trafficked have been rescued from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, police said.Three persons were apprehended by the police of the respective states and Assam for their alleged involvement in the crime, they said.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, Kudos Assam Police

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four minor girls from Assam who were allegedly trafficked have been rescued from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Three persons were apprehended by the police of the respective states and Assam for their alleged involvement in the crime, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, ''Kudos Assam Police! In a smart multi-state op @KamrupPolice has rescued 4 girls of Assam who had been trafficked. Theyre rescued from Jaipur, Rajasthan & Gomti Nagar, UP.

Three traffickers have been apprehended.'' A woman had been recently arrested in Assam following a complaint lodged by parents of the girls at Chaygaon police station in Kamrup Rural district, police said on Thursday.

Based on the inputs provided by her, the Assam police contacted their counterparts in the two states.

A team, led by the district Additional Superintendent of Police Asif Ahmed and Officer in Charge of Chaygaon police station Kopil Pathak, went to the two states on June 17, rescued the girls, and apprehended the three traffickers.

The girls have been sent for medical examination in the northeastern state on Thursday.

The traffickers are being brought to the state on transit remand, they said.

