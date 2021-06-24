Left Menu

Work on water scheme for Paithan to start soon

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:18 IST
Nearly 160 villages in Paithan tehsil of Aurangabad district will get piped drinking water when a newly sanctioned water grid project is completed, Maharashtra horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumre said here on Thursday.

The scheme has been planned for the next 30 years and will be executed by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, he told reporters.

As much as 46 MLD water will be lifted from Jayakwadi dam and taken to Wadala where a filter plant will be established and purified water will be provided through pipelines, he said.

It will end dependence on tankers, he added.

''Nearly 160 villages will benefit and 55 liters of water per head will be available. The survey will start in a week and work may commence in 3-4 months,'' Bhumre added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

