Murder accused found hanging from tree in Haryana jail
PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A murder accused was found hanging from a tree in the district jail here on Thursday, police said.
The jail administration informed about the incident to relatives of 50-year-old Jasif, a resident of Bibipur village in Yamunanagar.
Area police station in-charge Suresh Kumar said a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the matter.
The reason behind the incident is under investigation, he said.
