Left Menu

Maha: Illegally mined sand worth Rs 20 lakh seized from three boats during raid

A joint team of police and revenue officials conducted a raid at a village in Maharashtras Palghar district, during which at least five persons indulging in dredging activity escaped from the spot, leaving illegally mined sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh abandoned in three boats, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:37 IST
Maha: Illegally mined sand worth Rs 20 lakh seized from three boats during raid
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of police and revenue officials conducted a raid at a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, during which at least five persons indulging in dredging activity escaped from the spot, leaving illegally mined sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh abandoned in three boats, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Vaitarna river bridge in Vadiv Vaitipada village, they said. Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said the police and the revenue department officials had kept a tab on the illegal sand-mining activities along the Vaitarna belt. ''On Wednesday, some officials in plain clothes conducted the raid at the spot, where dredging activity was being carried out,'' he said. On seeing the raiding party, the miscreants abandoned three boats used in the illegal activity and fled from the spot, police said.

Sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh was recovered from these boats, the official said. Offences under various IPC sections and the Environment (Protection) Act have been registered against the unidentified accused at Kelva coastal police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021