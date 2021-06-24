Maha: Illegally mined sand worth Rs 20 lakh seized from three boats during raid
A joint team of police and revenue officials conducted a raid at a village in Maharashtras Palghar district, during which at least five persons indulging in dredging activity escaped from the spot, leaving illegally mined sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh abandoned in three boats, officials said on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
A joint team of police and revenue officials conducted a raid at a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, during which at least five persons indulging in dredging activity escaped from the spot, leaving illegally mined sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh abandoned in three boats, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Vaitarna river bridge in Vadiv Vaitipada village, they said. Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said the police and the revenue department officials had kept a tab on the illegal sand-mining activities along the Vaitarna belt. ''On Wednesday, some officials in plain clothes conducted the raid at the spot, where dredging activity was being carried out,'' he said. On seeing the raiding party, the miscreants abandoned three boats used in the illegal activity and fled from the spot, police said.
Sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh was recovered from these boats, the official said. Offences under various IPC sections and the Environment (Protection) Act have been registered against the unidentified accused at Kelva coastal police station, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai receives heavy rain as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Teenage boy drowns in lake, friend missing
Single digit COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Hingoli district for 3rd straight day
NGT forms panel to conduct audit of Maharashtra SEIAA noting fundamental flaw in its working
Maharashtra has recorded more COVID-19 cases than Goa: BJP leader