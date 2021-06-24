Maha: Illegally mined sand worth Rs 20 lakh seized from three boats during raid

A joint team of police and revenue officials conducted a raid at a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, during which at least five persons indulging in dredging activity escaped from the spot, leaving illegally mined sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh abandoned in three boats, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Vaitarna river bridge in Vadiv Vaitipada village, they said. Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said the police and the revenue department officials had kept a tab on the illegal sand-mining activities along the Vaitarna belt. ''On Wednesday, some officials in plain clothes conducted the raid at the spot, where dredging activity was being carried out,'' he said. On seeing the raiding party, the miscreants abandoned three boats used in the illegal activity and fled from the spot, police said.

Sand worth Rs 20.48 lakh was recovered from these boats, the official said. Offences under various IPC sections and the Environment (Protection) Act have been registered against the unidentified accused at Kelva coastal police station, he added.

