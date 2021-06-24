Aid programs for Yemen will begin closing without increased funding -U.S. envoy

The United States on Thursday called on the international community, especially regional countries, to fulfill their pledges to increase funding for humanitarian assistance to Yemen and warned that aid programs could otherwise be forced to close. U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking told a webinar sponsored by the National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations that humanitarian programs for Yemen will begin to close unless contributions increase in the next few months.

Sarah Charles, a senior official with the U.S. Agency for International Development, echoed Lenderking's warning. "We commend the generous pledges made by other generous donors so far this year," she said, noting that the United States will provide more funds on top of $350 million allocated this year. "The fact is that more funding is required to address growing needs."

David Gressly, the top United Nations official in Yemen, said governments have yet to fulfill pledges made earlier this year totaling $2.1 billion to help address the dire humanitarian crisis caused by Yemen's civil war. He also said humanitarian organizations are having problems reaching some 6 million Yemenis.

On a related matter, Gressly said that as many as 300 Yemeni migrants may have died when their ship capsized, but he gave no further details of the incident.

