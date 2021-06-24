More ammunition used for real-time training this year than previous years: Chinese military

China's military said on Thursday that it has used a lot more ammunition this year for real-time war game training exercises compared to previous years and also held a ''record-breaking'' mass training event in Tibet.

Since the beginning of this year, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has resolutely implemented President Xi Jinping’s orders emphasising on real-time war game and training, Senior Col. Ren Guoqiang, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defence, told an online press briefing.

Advertisement

Besides the Presidency, Xi is also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) - the overall high command of the Chinese military.

The PLA has been engaged in a surge of training, with emphasis on laying a foundation for training in real combat and enhancing their capabilities, Sr. Col. Ren said.

Compared with the same period in previous years, the PLA's consumption of ammunition has increased significantly, the proportion of training in difficult subjects has continued to increase, and the quality and effectiveness of the military’s training has improved steadily, he said.

Also ''record-breaking'' mass training event called ''Peak of the Snowy Region 2021'' was held in Tibet in which over 1,000 training experts and 20 army units took part, he said.

While he did not specify the area of training, it has been more than a year since the military standoff between China and India erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020 during which there were fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years. They have made limited progress in achieving disengagement at the Pangong Lake area.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. India has been particularly pressing for the disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

Col Ren said more than 1,000 training experts from more than 20 units competed in Tibet to comprehensively test and improve the military capability and quality of the troops in the extremely cold, extremely difficult, extremely dangerous and other complex environments.

The training also focussed on activities to adhere to the requirements of information operations, use of drones, incorporation of the wargame system into the competition items through real case confrontation, he said.

It also included personnel training with activities focusing on building a military training system with high altitude characteristics, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)