11 members of NSCN's Niki Sumi faction arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Nagaland

Eleven members of NSCN's Niki Sumi faction have been arrested in Nagaland's Dimapur district and arms and ammunition seized, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and state police personnel nabbed seven militants and four overground workers of the group in Thilixu village on Wednesday, it said.

The arrested people were running an illegal mess and carrying out extortion activities, the statement said.

Three .32 pistols with magazines and 25 cartridges were seized and the arrested people were handed over to the Dimapur Police for further investigation, it added.

