HC issues notice to MLA Vijay Mishra on police plea seeking cancellation of his bail

Mishra, who is charge sheeted in the case, is in Agra jail in connection with other cases.In the application seeking cancellation of his bail, police said after grant of bail, offence of rape and cases under Gangster act have been registered against him.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:45 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought response from Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra on a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in the case in which present Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) was a target of bomb attack in 2010 in Allahabad. Justice Om Prakash issued notice to Mishra, who is an MLA from Gyanpur Assembly, on the application filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging that he was not cooperating in the criminal proceedings. The high court has fixed August 26 as next date of hearing in the matter.

Mishra was granted bail by the high court on August 17, 2012.

In the application, the police stated that Nandi was attacked by remote bomb near his residence at Allahabad under Kotwali police station on July 10,2010 in which his personal guard and journalist Vijai Pratap Singh were killed.

Nandi had also received serious injuries. Mishra, who is charge sheeted in the case, is in Agra jail in connection with other cases.

In the application seeking cancellation of his bail, police said after grant of bail, offence of rape and cases under Gangster act have been registered against him.

