SCBA collects Rs 4.52 crore as corona welfare fund New Delhi, Jun 24 ('

New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:55 IST
SCBA collects Rs 4.52 crore as corona welfare fund
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday said it has collected Rs 4.52 crore as corona welfare fund in which a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and two other retired judges of the apex made contributions.

While former CJI Dipak Misra and former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri donated Rs 3 lakh each, another former apex court Judge Justice Deepak Verma donated Rs 2 lakh, SCBA president and senior lawyer Vikas Singh said.

“From this money collected Rs 3.11 crore has been disbursed to 778 lawyers as financial assistance and Rs 21.75 lakh to 60 lawyers for treatment of COVID and Rs 43 lakh to families of lawyers who died of COVID,” he said in a press release.

