Assam doctor arrested for 'raping' colleague

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:07 IST
A doctor of a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a female colleague, police said.

In a complaint filed at Borbori police station, a woman doctor working at the same medical establishment alleged that her colleague raped her in an inebriated state on Wednesday night after duty hours, an officer said.

After a preliminary investigation, a case under Section 376 (rape) and 328 (causing harm) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the male doctor, Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said.

The woman, who hails from a Union territory, has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

