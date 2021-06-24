Delhi govt creates portal for ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’

The Delhi government has developed a portal through which families of COVID-19 victims will apply for “Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana” to avail financial assistance.

Under the scheme, an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided to those who have lost a family member to coronavirus.

The portal, in all likelihood, will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next week, officials said.

The government's Social Welfare Department notified the scheme earlier this week under which Rs 50,000 ex-gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 pension per month if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

''The policy has been notified. We have created a portal which is likely to be ready by Tuesday. Currently, security checks are being conducted and it is likely to be ready by next week for the launch,'' Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI.

He said for those who will not be able to apply through the portal for the scheme, the officials will visit their residences to conduct the process.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal had on May 18 said, “Each family in which death has occurred due to Covid, an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided.'' “There are also many families where the earning member died due to COVID-19. Such families will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 besides the ex-gratia of Rs 50,000,'' he said.

Children who lost their both parents or single parent to COVID-19 will also be provided Rs 2,500 per month till they achieve 25 years of age, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will also provide free education to them, he added.

