Companies can conduct EGMs through video conferencing till Dec end

Companies can hold their extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) through video conferencing or other audio visual means till the end of this year, with the corporate affairs ministry giving an extension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry, which is implementing the companies law, had provided such a relaxation till June 30 this year.

Advertisement

''... after due examination, it has been decided to allow companies to conduct their EGMs through VC or OAVM or transact items through postal ballot... up to 31st December, 2021'', the ministry said in a circular dated June 23.

The circular has been addressed to DGCoA (Director General of Corporate Affairs), all Regional Directors, Registrar of Companies (RoCs) and stakeholders.

For the first time, EGMs were permitted to be conducted through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM) in April last year in the wake of the pandemic. The relaxation was subsequently extended multiple times and the latest one is till the end of December 2021.

With social distancing becoming a key practice in efforts to curb the spreading of coronavirus infections and meetings shifting from physical ones to virtual ones, the ministry has provided various relaxations to corporates over a period of time.

Earlier this month, the ministry said that boards of companies can approve annual financial statements and matters related to mergers, among others, at meetings held through VC or OAVM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)