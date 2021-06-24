Shrivastava flags-off 'Jan Sampark Vahans' to create awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday flagged-off two 'Jan Sampark Vahans' to create awareness among the people about Covid-appropriate behaviour and the necessity of vaccination, officials said.

These vehicles are fitted with audio-visual tools, including LED screen for playing educational videos and slide shows, they said.

Advertisement

According to the police, since the unlock began, a tendency has been observed that people throng markets for shopping and other activities, which could undo the efforts made to control the pandemic. Hence, it was felt necessary to create a sustained campaign to sensitise people on wearing mask and following social distancing norms, the police said.

''These vahans will serve well to have dialogue with citizens and amplify our efforts to sensitise public about responsible Covid safety behaviour,'' said Shrivastava ahead of flagging-off the vehicles in presence of top police officials.

The objective of the initiative is to strengthen police-public relations by spreading awareness about various services, mobile applications, helpline numbers and other facilities provided by the Delhi Police for its citizens, they said.

These vehicles will cover several colonies, residential areas and prominent locations like malls, main markets and other high footfall areas like metro stations, they said. Shrivastava also visited the Covid vaccination centre at Primus Hospital Chankayapuri on Thursday where an inoculation drive is being carried out for the kin of police personnel who are above 18 years old, officials said.

He inspected the facility and motivated the kin of Delhi Police personnel who are mostly from the younger generation, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police has set up five dedicated vaccination centres for family members of its personnel at different facilities here, he said.

A DCP rank officer is coordinating the vaccination drive at each of the dedicated centre. Besides, a liaison officer has also been deployed to facilitate the kin of the personnel who visit the centre for vaccination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)