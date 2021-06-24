Left Menu

Gauhati HC rejects police recruitment scam accused PK Dutta s bail plea

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:40 IST
The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of retired Assam Police DIG Prashanta Kumar Dutta who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the sub-inspector recruitment examination scam last year.

Justice Hitesh Kumar Sarma in his order said that the release of the accused on bail will not be conducive given the nature of his involvement in the alleged offences as well as for a fair and speedy trial.

Dutta was arrested in connection with a case registered by the CID for alleged illegalities, committed in the sub- inspector recruitment examination held on September 20, 2020.

The case was registered, following an FIR filed by the then chairman of the state-level police recruitment board Pradip Kumar alleging that the question paper of the written examination had been leaked and circulated through WhatsApp messenger, as a result of which the written examination had to be cancelled.

The CID has registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dutta was arrested on October 7, 2020, near the Indo- Nepal border.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test, minutes after it had commenced across the state.

Kumar had subsequently resigned on September 27 taking ''moral responsibility'' for the question paper leak and nearly 40 persons were arrested in connection with the case.

The re-examination for the recruitment test was rescheduled for November 22 and the recruits have already been given the appointment.

