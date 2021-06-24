Left Menu

Telangana HC orders judicial probe into 'custodial death' of woman

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a woman in Yadadri-Bhongir district last week.

When a PIL by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), seeking judicial probe into the incident came up, a divison bench of Justices M S Ramachandra Rao and T Vinod Kumar directed the Judicial Magistrate at Alair to conduct an investigation into the death of Mariamma in Addaguduru police station.

Addaguduru police station falls under the jurisdiction of the Magistrate at Alair.

The court also directed that the inquiry shall be completed within one month and a report submitted in a sealed cover.

The order said the Magistrate shall, if necessary, exhume the body and get it examined and ensure a re-post mortem as soon as possible.

The report of re-post mortem, if done, shall also be submitted to the court in a sealed cover, it said.

The court posted the matter to June 28.

The PIL alleged that the woman, picked up in connection with a theft case, died in the lock up of the police station.

The petitioner prayed for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

According to police, the woman was brought to the police station along with others in the theft case and she fainted after about two hours.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

A case of custodial death was registered.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry by a revenue official into the matter, police said.

The Commissioner of Rachakonda Police on June 22 had suspended a sub-inspector and two constables in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

