1 killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run case in Hyderabad

An over speeding car mowed down one woman and injured four other people in the old city area of Hyderabad, police said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:45 IST
Visual of the mangled autorickshaw that was run over by a car (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An over speeding car mowed down one woman and injured four other people in the old city area of Hyderabad, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday (June 23) at around 7 pm in the Hussainialam area, when a luxury SUV ran over a woman pediatrician, an autorickshaw and a couple of two-wheelers.

The woman was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries, while four others who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment. The owner of the car is a resident of Talabkaata and a search for him is underway, said the police.

A case has been registered under sections 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

