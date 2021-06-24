Serious differences in Iran nuclear talks, U.S. official says

The United States and Iran still have serious differences they need to bridge in talks on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition he not be named, said the U.S. delegation expected to return to Vienna for a seventh round of talks in the not-too-distant future and if they did not reach a deal in the foreseeable future Washington would have to regroup and consider the pathway forward. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Daphne Psaledakis and Doyinsola Oladipo Editing by Chris Reese)

