Man killed, four injured in road accident in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:24 IST
A man was killed and four others, including three police personnel, were injured in a road accident in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Thursday, police said.

They said the incident took place around 9 pm at Kamal T-point.

A bus first hit a traffic police booth and later rammed into a tree, leaving one dead and four others injured, a senior police officer said.

The injured persons included three policemen and a civilian, he added.

The driver of the bus left the vehicle and fled the spot, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sarai Rohilla police station, he said.

Police said they are trying to nab the bus driver, adding investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

