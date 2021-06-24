Left Menu

Special Assam court orders framing of charges against ex-APSC chairman in cash-for-job scam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:32 IST
Special Assam court orders framing of charges against ex-APSC chairman in cash-for-job scam
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Assam on Thursday ordered framing of charges against former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Pal in the 2014 cash-for-job scam.

Special Judge, Assam Dipak Thakuria ordered that the charges be framed under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (2) (public servant committing criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Based on an FIR filed by one Shon Kumar Baishya, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had registered a case against Pal, the then Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman, for allegedly taking bribes for civil service examination selection for the year 2014.

The CID had filed a chargesheet against Pal, which was registered as special case number 4/2021 by the Special Judges Court.

Pal, who was appointed as the APSC chairman in 2013, was arrested in November 2016 after the police found his alleged involvement in taking bribes in lieu of providing jobs to civil services aspirants.

Besides Pal, nearly 70 people, including 55 civil service officers, were arrested since 2016 when the scam was unearthed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021