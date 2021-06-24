Left Menu

Robert Vadra's vehicle challaned for dangerous driving

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:55 IST
Robert Vadra's vehicle challaned for dangerous driving
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Robert Vadra's vehicle was fined for dangerous driving when he was on his way to his office in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area along with his security personnel, police said on Thursday.

The fine was charged under section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act on Wednesday morning. His security personnel were following him in another vehicle, they said.

According to police, the fined vehicle was being driven by his driver while Vadra was on his way to his office in the Sukhdev Vihar area.

The incident took place near the Barapullah flyover when the driver of the vehicle braked, and in the process, his car was hit from behind by another vehicle in which the security personnel were following Vadra, a senior police officer said.

Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi PTI AMP.

ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021