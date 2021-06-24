Muzaffarpur DTO booked in disproportionate assets case

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) of Bihar on Thursday booked the district transport officer (DTO) of Muzaffarpur in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and carried out searches at his residential premises in Patna.

The VIB claimed to have recovered documents showing properties worth Rs 1.24 crore, a statement said.

Rajnish Lal, a Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officer and DTO of Muzaffarpur, had allegedly amassed assets which was disproportionate to his known sources of income, according to the statement issued by the VIB.

During searches at his premises in Patna, the VIB sleuths recovered Rs. 50 lakh in cash and jewellery worth several lakhs.

Lal, a 1999-batch officer, was posted as DTO, Muzaffarpur since February 3, 2020.

He was recently given an additional charge of Chapra DTO.

