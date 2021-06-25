Left Menu

Four cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:00 IST
Four men were arrested while they were trying to smuggle cattle into the Kashmir valley from Jammu district on Thursday, police said.

In a series of raids at Nagrota and Jhajjar Kotli, police apprehended the men and rescued 17 animals which were being transported to Kashmir, they said.

Four vehicles were also seized.

Mohd Shoket, Rafaqat Ali, Talib Hussain and Mohmmad Mushtaq have been arrested, police said.

Two cases have been registered and investigation is on, they said. On preliminary inquiry, it has been found that the cattle were being ferried to the Kashmir valley, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

