Body of 28-year-old man found in canal in UP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:21 IST
The body of a 28-year-old man bearing stab wounds was found in a canal here on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sabir, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The body was spotted in the Datipur canal by local people.

As per initial investigation, the victim was with his friends Saudagar and Irfan on Wednesday night, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged.

A probe is underway but no arrests have been made so far, they said.

