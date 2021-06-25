Left Menu

Evacuation of Afghan interpreters may not require U.S. military aircraft- Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:23 IST
  • United States

The evacuation of interpreters from Afghanistan may not require the use of U.S. military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"It doesn't always have to entail U.S. military aircraft to accommodate," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

