Evacuation of Afghan interpreters may not require U.S. military aircraft- Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:23 IST
The evacuation of interpreters from Afghanistan may not require the use of U.S. military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"It doesn't always have to entail U.S. military aircraft to accommodate," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
