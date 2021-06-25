Left Menu

Tribal girl raped in UP, one arrested

Saroj picked her up from there and raped her at an agricultural field, police said.The family found the girl in an unconscious state at the field on Thursday morning, police said.They said a case under various sections of the law has been registered against Saroj on a complaint from the girls father.The girl will be sent for medical examination, police said.Suryawa Station House Officer SHO Pradeep Kumar has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him for dereliction of duty by Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:32 IST
Tribal girl raped in UP, one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped at a village here, police said on Thursday and added that the local station house officer has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Naresh Saroj (42) has been arrested in the case, they said.

The girl and her family members were sleeping under a shed on Wednesday night. Saroj picked her up from there and raped her at an agricultural field, police said.

The family found the girl in an unconscious state at the field on Thursday morning, police said.

They said a case under various sections of the law has been registered against Saroj on a complaint from the girl's father.

The girl will be sent for medical examination, police said.

Suryawa Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him for dereliction of duty by Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh. Singh reached the hospital where the girl is admitted and inquired about her health and directed to ensure her best treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021