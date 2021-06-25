Left Menu

23-year-old man killed, wife shot at five times in suspected case of honour killing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 01:02 IST
23-year-old man killed, wife shot at five times in suspected case of honour killing
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Dwarka's Ambarhai village on Thursday and his wife severely injured, police said here.

Information about the incident was received at the Dwarka Sector-23 police station around 9 pm, they said.

''During an enquiry, it was found that Vinay Dahiya of Haryana's Sonipat and his wife Kiran Dahiya (19) were shot at by six to seven people inside their rented accommodation in Amberhai village,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Vinay Dahiya sustained four bullet injuries which led to his death, while Kiran Dahiya was shot five times and she is undergoing treatment at the Venkateshewar Hospital, the DCP said.

The couple had eloped last year against wishes of their families. Legal action is being taken, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021