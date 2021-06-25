Harris will visit a U.S. border patrol facility during her trip to El Paso, Texas
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the El Paso central processing center, which is a U.S. Customs & Border Protection Facility, and meet migrants during her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, spokesperson Symone Sanders said.
This will be the first time Harris will visit the border since becoming the vice president and taking a lead role in immigration issues.
