EU summit fails to reach agreement on EU-Russia summit, Merkel says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 05:57 IST
EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on a summit with Russia proposed by Berlin and Paris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the first day of talks in Brussels early on Friday.

"It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one," she told reporters.

"We defined again under what conditions we are prepared to work and communicate more closely with Russia... There was no agreement today on an immediate leaders' meeting," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

