Left Menu

David Clark of Auckland appointed as District Court Judge

David Clark has specialised in Civil and Commercial litigation dealing in contractual and property disputes, construction law, insolvency regulatory compliance and public law. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-06-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 10:07 IST
David Clark of Auckland appointed as District Court Judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Attorney-General David Parker has announced the appointment of David Clark of Auckland as a District Court Judge.

Following a period of two years as a law clerk and solicitor with Hesketh Henry, David Clark joined the firm of Wilson Wright and Co (now Wilson McKay) in 1989 and has been a solicitor, associate and (since 1994) a partner with that firm ever since.

David Clark has specialised in Civil and Commercial litigation dealing in contractual and property disputes, construction law, insolvency regulatory compliance and public law. He is also a leading commercial mediator with panel memberships with AMINZ, Weathertight Homes Resolutions Service, the New Zealand Disputes Resolution Service and The International Court of Arbitration – Sport.

Judge Clark's tribunal affiliations are Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Hāua (Taumarunui).

He is scheduled to be based in the Auckland District Court and will be sworn in on 16 August 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021