David Clark of Auckland appointed as District Court Judge

Attorney-General David Parker has announced the appointment of David Clark of Auckland as a District Court Judge.

Following a period of two years as a law clerk and solicitor with Hesketh Henry, David Clark joined the firm of Wilson Wright and Co (now Wilson McKay) in 1989 and has been a solicitor, associate and (since 1994) a partner with that firm ever since.

Advertisement

David Clark has specialised in Civil and Commercial litigation dealing in contractual and property disputes, construction law, insolvency regulatory compliance and public law. He is also a leading commercial mediator with panel memberships with AMINZ, Weathertight Homes Resolutions Service, the New Zealand Disputes Resolution Service and The International Court of Arbitration – Sport.

Judge Clark's tribunal affiliations are Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Hāua (Taumarunui).

He is scheduled to be based in the Auckland District Court and will be sworn in on 16 August 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)