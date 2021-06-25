Rajnath salutes those who played role in safeguarding democracy during emergency

Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday termed the 1975 emergency as a "dark chapter" in the history of Indian democracy and saluted all those who have played a role in the safeguarding of democracy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 10:43 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday termed the 1975 emergency as a "dark chapter" in the history of Indian democracy and saluted all those who have played a role in the safeguarding of democracy. "Emergency is known as a 'dark chapter' in the history of Indian democracy. The manner in which the Constitution was misused to attack the democratic traditions of the country can never be forgotten. Even today that era is fresh in the memories of all of us," said the Defence Minister in a tweet.

"During this, movements were also held in the country to protect democracy and people endured end number of tortures. We still remember and get inspiration from their sacrifice, courage and struggle. I salute and appreciate all those who have played a role in the safeguarding of democracy," he added. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered June 25 of 1975 and said that the Emergency was imposed in the nation to quell the voices against one family and termed it as a dark chapter in the history of independent India.

Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing "internal disturbance", the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

The order vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed. The final decision to impose an Emergency was proposed by Indira Gandhi, agreed upon by the President, and thereafter ratified by the Cabinet and the Parliament (from July to August 1975), based on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state.

The Emergency is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history. (ANI)

