Left Menu

Myanmar security forces seize arms cache near Mandalay -state media

It reported security forces had seized more than 100 firearms, 10,000 bullets, 499 grenades, along with bombs and detonators. The report said arrested members of the People's Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government opposed to military rule, had confessed to receiving training and obtaining the arms from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of a string of ethnic armed groups fighting the army in border areas.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 10:53 IST
Myanmar security forces seize arms cache near Mandalay -state media
Representative Images Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar security forces seized a large cache of weapons on a truck bound for Mandalay this week, after arresting insurgents following a firefight in the country's second-biggest city, state media reported on Friday. Since seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, the military junta has sought to stamp out dissent and killed or arrested hundreds of protesters.

Opponents of the coup have responded by forming militias though they have generally been lightly armed with attacks focused in rural areas or smaller cities. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper carried a photograph of four arrested people in front of a weapons cache. It reported security forces had seized more than 100 firearms, 10,000 bullets, 499 grenades, along with bombs and detonators.

The report said arrested members of the People's Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government opposed to military rule, had confessed to receiving training and obtaining the arms from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of a string of ethnic armed groups fighting the army in border areas. The newspaper said the arrests were made after a clash with the newly formed Mandalay PDF on Tuesday in which it said eight militia members were killed and eight detained.

Spokespersons for the Mandalay PDF and the KIA did not answer calls seeking comment. The Manadalay PDF was quoted by the Khit Thit news portal on Thursday as denying that one of its members Tun Tauk Naing, named in the state media report, had been arrested.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday estimated 230,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Myanmar and need assistance. It said 177,000 people were displaced in Karen state bordering Thailand, including 103,000 in the past month, while more than 20,000 people were sheltering at 100 displacement areas after fighting between PDF and the army in Chin State bordering India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021