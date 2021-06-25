Left Menu

Part of building collapses in Mumbai's Fort area, no casualty reported

A portion of a building collapsed in the Fort area of Mumbai on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported, the Mumbai Police informed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:10 IST
Part of building collapses in Mumbai's Fort area, no casualty reported
Visual from the building collapse site. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a building collapsed in the Fort area of Mumbai on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported, the Mumbai Police informed. Rescue operation is currently underway, said the police.

"At least 40 people have been rescued and no injuries have been reported so far," it added. The middle portion of a four-storey building had collapsed which was being repaired. No one is injured or missing. We are removing the debris now, said a fire department officer.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

