India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

''Commissioning of this IAC next year would be a befitting tribute to India's 75th year of India's independence'', he said.

Singh visited the IAC being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited here.

