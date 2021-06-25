Belarus moves jailed opposition blogger Protasevich to house arrest -BBC
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:41 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarus has moved opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was arrested on May 23 after the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, from a detention facility to house arrest, the BBC Russian service reported on Friday.
Like his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, Protasevich is now in a rented flat in Minsk, his father Dmitri Protasevich told the BBC, but said the authorities were still not providing any information to the family. (Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Alexander
- Gareth Jones
- Protasevich
- Ryanair
- Roman Protasevich
- Belarus
- Sofia Sapega
- Minsk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jailed Belarus journalist Protasevich makes another public appearance
Ryanair: Belarusian airspace ban is not a long-term solution
Ryanair says Belarusian airspace ban is not long term solution after plane "piracy"
EU agrees additional sanctions on Belarus after forced Ryanair landing - EU diplomat
EU agrees additional Belarus sanctions after forced Ryanair landing -EU diplomat