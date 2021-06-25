Left Menu

Man shoots dead girlfriend, commits suicide later in UP

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:49 IST
Man shoots dead girlfriend, commits suicide later in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend and committed suicide in the Chandausi Kotwali area of the district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Shivam reached the house of Mamata (23) and shot her dead. He then shot himself, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

The countrymade weapon used in the incident has been recovered, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased man claimed that he was murdered.

The matter is being probed, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021